Tiny jailhouse in Tweed, Ont. popular with tourists

The jailhouse in Tweed, Ont. and once famously claimed it was the Small Jailhouse in North America. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) The jailhouse in Tweed, Ont. and once famously claimed it was the Small Jailhouse in North America. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina