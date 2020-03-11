OTTAWA -- Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim contest kicked off Wednesday, but it looks a little different this year.

There are no cups.

The coffee-and-doughnut chain removed the annual contest’s paper cups over health concerns for staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tim Hortons does not believe it’s the right time for team members in our restaurants to collect rolled up tabs that have been in people’s mouths during this current public health environment,” the company said in a news release announcing the change last week.

That means instead of customers finding out if they’ve won a prize after having their drink,cash registers will be programmed to randomly give away free hot beverages to customers.

That’s for the first two weeks of the contest. The final two weeks will be conducted exclusively online, as the company initially planned when it announced changes to the contest earlier this year.

The company is dishing out $30 million in Roll Up The Rim prizes this year.