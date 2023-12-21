Thursday and Friday set to be busiest days of the year at Ottawa's international airport

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, the Ottawa International Airport is gearing up for what is expected to be its busiest travel period since 2019.

The airport said in a press release that Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 21 are set to be the busiest travel days of 2023.

To ensure the season stays magical and low-stress, the airport authority has curated a festive ambiance, complete with musical performances by local musicans such as the Dickens Carolers, Maple Leaf Horn Quartet, Sing House Studios students, Tom McMahon and Erica Brighthill.

"Although the holidays are said to be 'the most wonderful time of the year,' inclement weather, delays, and lost luggage can unfortunately happen,” said Krista Kealey, the Ottawa airport's vice president of communications and public affairs in the news release.

"A little advance planning can help you make the travel experience as efficient and enjoyable as possible."

Recognizing the potential challenges of holiday travel, YOW is offering a range of practical tips to enhance passenger journeys.

Before Your Trip

Streamline your airport experience by checking in online

Ensure everyone in your travel group has valid identification.

If traveling with children, bring books or toys for entertainment

Pack thoughtfully, and follow Canadian Air Transport Security Authority guidelines

Carry medications, valuables, and unwrapped gifts in your carry-on.

Stay informed about your flight status, especially in inclement weather.

Secure your parking spot by reserving online.

Download your airline's app for convenient access to features, such as baggage tracking.

At the Airport

If heading to a warmer destination, winter gear can be stored at the lost and found kiosk for a small feeYOW joins the Sunflower program, providing discreet assistance to passengers with hidden disabilities

Stay connected with free WiFi and device charging stations throughout the terminal.

In-terminal animal relief stations are available and new dining options, including local favourites like Bridgehead, La Bottega, and Big Rig.

For passenger pickups, utilize the Cell Phone Lot by turning right on Air Cargo Private.

Other surprises include, Santa's flight manifest on December 24 and 'surprise and delight' goodies for passengers and greeters, detailed on their Facebook page.