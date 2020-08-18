OTTAWA -- Mounties say three men from Ottawa and one from Toronto are facing charges following a lengthy investigation into the alleged smuggling of guns across the Canada-U.S. border near Cornwall, Ont.

On June 16, RCMP announced four men were arrested and several guns and prohibited devices were seized in the Cornwall, Ont. area. It was believed the items were smuggled into Canada from the United States.

In a press release, the Mounties say four men are now each facing 92 charges under the Criminal Code and the Customs Act.

The accused are:

Tony Nzoigba, 23, from Toronto

Barou Junior Mbuyamba, 20, from Ottawa

Kwadwo Nyarko Danso-Manu, 20, from Ottawa

Jevon Theo Anderson, 20, from Ottawa

Each is facing the following charges:

Importing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code (23 counts)

Possession of a firearm without a licence, contrary to the Criminal Code (9 counts)

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to the Criminal Code (14 counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, contrary to the Criminal Code (23 counts)

Smuggling, contrary to the Customs Act (23 counts)

The RCMP say all four men have since been released from custody by the courts and are set to appear in court on various dates.