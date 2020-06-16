CORNWALL, ON. -- The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) say they have seized several guns suspected of being smuggled into Canada from the United States.

The CBSA says in a press release that a man with a duffel bag was seen being dropped off by boat in the Glen Walter area, about 10 km east of Cornwall, on June 10. The man then got into a car.

Officers stopped the car, arrested four men, and seized an unspecified quantity of guns that officials believe were smuggled into the country.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be laid.