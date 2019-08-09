Three men charged, variety of drugs seized in Downtown bust
An example of drugs seized during a bust in Downtown Ottawa Thurs., Aug. 8, 2019 (Photo provided by Ottawa Police)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 10:54AM EDT
Ottawa Police have charged three men with a list of drug charges following a bust in Downtown Ottawa.
Police say they searched an apartment on Laurier Ave., near Lyon St., Thursday and found a variety of drugs: cocaine, fentanyl, crack, MDMA, heroin, and alprazolam (known under the brand name Xanax). Cellphones, scales, packaging, and $6000 in cash were also seized.
Police are sending the drugs to Health Canada for analysis, as it appeared the crack was mixed with a purple substance.
The following men were charged:
Michael McIntosh, 47, is charged with:
- Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000
- One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000
- Three counts of Failing to comply with Recognizance
James Valiquette, 34, is charged with:
- Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- One count of Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000.
- One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000.
- One count of Fail to comply with Probation Order.
Michael Judge, 38, is charged with:
- Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- One count of Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.
- One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000.
- Two counts of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000.
Ottawa Police say McIntosh and Valiquette appeared in court Friday. Judge is schedule to appear in court at a later date.