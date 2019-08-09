

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have charged three men with a list of drug charges following a bust in Downtown Ottawa.

Police say they searched an apartment on Laurier Ave., near Lyon St., Thursday and found a variety of drugs: cocaine, fentanyl, crack, MDMA, heroin, and alprazolam (known under the brand name Xanax). Cellphones, scales, packaging, and $6000 in cash were also seized.

Police are sending the drugs to Health Canada for analysis, as it appeared the crack was mixed with a purple substance.

The following men were charged:

Michael McIntosh, 47, is charged with:

Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000

One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000

Three counts of Failing to comply with Recognizance

James Valiquette, 34, is charged with:

Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000.

One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000.

One count of Fail to comply with Probation Order.

Michael Judge, 38, is charged with:

Five counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of Possession of property proceeds of crime over $5000.

Two counts of Possession of property proceeds of crime under $5000.

Ottawa Police say McIntosh and Valiquette appeared in court Friday. Judge is schedule to appear in court at a later date.