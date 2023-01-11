Three from Ottawa arrested in Embrun with car-theft tools

Ontario Provincial Police say three young adults from Ottawa arrested in Embrun were in possession of tools used to steal cars.

Two suspicious people were seen walking in a laneway on Fleurette Street at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. Officers found three people with key fobs, key fob programmers, and break-in tools.

Daphira Jean-Michel, 18, Hamza Nabizada, 19, and Samuel Niyongabo, 18, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possessing an automobile master key, possession of break-in tools, and possession of more than 30g of cannabis in a public place.

Jean-Michel and Nabizada are also charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

All three have been held for bail.