OTTAWA -- Three more residents have died from COVID-19, while 14 new cases have been detected in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa, there has been 1,922 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 238 deaths.

Thirty-eight residents are currently in hospital to be treated for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard showing cases, deaths and number of tests conducted daily.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 79 per cent of the COVID-19 cases have been resolved.

A total of 1,524 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There is currently 160 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Exposure to COVID-19

Three-quarters of the COVID-19 cases are linked to close contact with a case or associated to an outbreak in an institution.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,451 of the 1,922 cases are linked to close contact with a confirmed case, or an outbreak in a long-term care home, retirement home, hospital, shelter or group home.

Ten per cent of cases are linked to community transmission of COVID-19, while nine per cent of cases are linked to travel.