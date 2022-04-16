Thousands remain without power in eastern Ontario, western Quebec following windy Friday

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages across eastern Ontario Saturday morning following a windy Friday.

Hydro One says high winds cause downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on power lines Friday and many customers remained without power overnight. There are approximately 17,500 Hydro One customers without power around eastern Ontario as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Estimated restoration times vary but most customers can expect to have power restored by Saturday evening, according to the utility.

As of Saturday at 7 a.m., there was one Hydro Ottawa outage affecting 14 customers near Munster. By 8 a.m., power had been restored in that area.

Hydro Quebec is reporting approximately 4,500 customers without power in the Outaouais region Saturday morning.