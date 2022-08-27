This Ottawa ward has the most rat complaints in 2022
Residents in east Ottawa are raising concerns about rats roaming around the neighbourhood this year.
New statistics show one in seven complaints about rats to the city of Ottawa so far this year have been from the ward of Orléans.
The city of Ottawa says 734 complaints about rats were filed with the 311 system between Jan. 1 and Aug. 21. That's up from 576 service requests about rats between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6 in 2021.
"Following the call, City staff investigate service requests regarding rodents on private property, address rodents living or travelling in sewers and provide information and education supports on how to inspect, prevent and respond to rats, including recommendations on how to properly store food and garbage," Director of Water Services Marilyn Journeaux said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
If rats are observed in the city's sewer system, Public Works and Environmental Services will bait sanitary sewers to address the problems.
The 311 phone line received 1,197 reports and complaints about rats through 2021, and 842 complaints in 2020.
Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows Orléans residents filed the highest number of rat complaints so far this year, with 100 reports to the city's 311 service. In 2021, there were 115 rat complaints.
Capital ward was second on the list for most complaints about rats with 68, followed by Rideau-Vanier residents with 58 complaints, and Barrhaven, Rideau Rockcliffe and College ward with 53 complaints each.
Here is a ward-by-ward breakdown of rat complaints filed to Ottawa's 311 service between Jan 1. and Aug. 21, 2022. (Full 2021 year stats in parenthesis)
- Orléans 100 (115)
- Capital 68 (99)
- Rideau-Vanier 58 (192)
- Barrhaven 53 (109)
- College Ward 53 (94)
- Rideau-Rockclifffe 53 (99)
- River 49 (98)
- Alta Vista 42 (63)
- Somerset 36 (54)
- Kanata South 36 (33)
- Cumberland 34 (38)
- Kitchissippi 35 (40)
- Knoxdale-Merivale 25 (22)
- Gloucester-Southgate 19 (32)
- Beacon Hill-Cyrville 18 (13)
- Bay 12 (34)
- Gloucester-South Nepean 12 (31)
- Rideau-Goulbourn 11 (8)
- Innes 7 (10)
- Stittsville-Kanata West 5 (4)
- Osgoode 3 (2)
- West Carleton-March 3 (0)
- Kanata North 2 (3)
- Undetermined 0 (4)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This Ottawa ward has the most rat complaints in 2022
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
Ottawa church lease, sale terminated due to missed payments totalling $100K: court documents
A group affiliated with the Freedom Convoy had a deal fall through to purchase a historic Ottawa church because they failed to make multiple payments to the owner, according to court documents obtained by CTV News.
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg calls on Canada to meet alliance defence commitments
NATO's secretary-general is commending Canada on its investments in northern defence systems, but also says it’s important Canada deliver on its promises to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence to meet its commitments to the alliance.
Australian police find $140 million in cocaine, meth inside vintage Bentley shipped from Canada
Australian police have seized an estimated $140 million in drugs hidden inside a vintage Bentley that was shipped from Canada.
Executive to take leave amid fallout from Lisa LaFlamme's departure from Bell Media
A Bell Media executive is taking a leave from his job amid the fallout from the ousting of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Major police incident involving missing person leaves hundreds of BC Ferries passengers stranded
Hundreds of BC Ferries passengers were stranded on the water for hours Thursday night and several trips were cancelled Friday after a major police incident aboard a ship.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023
The deadline for the final report of the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has been extended five months and is now expected by March 31, 2023.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford sells Etobicoke home for less than asking price
After six weeks on the market, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has sold for less than asking price, his realtor confirmed.
-
Two people dead after stabbing in Toronto; man in custody
Two people are dead after a stabbing in North York on Friday afternoon.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
Montreal
-
Alouettes suspend Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation
The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.
-
'That is not true': Montreal mayor denies city is defunding its police service
Amid criticism that Montreal is defunding its police service, Mayor Valerie Plante came out Friday in defence of her administration's use of public funds, which she says are exemplary.
-
Some students may not get picked up for school as Quebec reaches last-minute agreement with bus companies
As school begins for most Quebec students, some school boards and service centres in the Montreal area are still ironing out details for school bus transportation.
Northern Ontario
-
Administrator at Sudbury high school charged with ignoring sex assault complaints
A former administrator at St. Charles College has been charged with criminal negligence for not acting on complaints from students.
-
Sudbury teacher charged with more sex offences involving students
Greater Sudbury Police say a 56-year-old teacher charged in June with sexual assault is in more legal trouble.
-
Well-known Sudbury veterinarian retires after 46 years
After 46 years of caring for animals, Sheena McKeegan, owner of Nor-Ont Veterinarian Hospital in Sudbury, has retired.
London
-
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
-
Woman pleads guilty to impaired driving crash that killed young girl
After a morning of legal wrangling, a Strathroy woman entered guilty pleas in connection with a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old girl.
-
17-year-old driver charged in fatal collision near Goderich, Ont.
A 17-year-old driver has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash north of Goderich, Ont. last month.
Winnipeg
-
HSC ER policy keeps person with disability waiting alone
A Winnipeg woman wants to know why she wasn't allowed to be with her friend who was waiting for care at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Adult Emergency.
-
Winnipeg police searching for teenage suspect wanted in two random homicides
Winnipeg police are searching for a teenaged suspect now wanted in connection to two homicides after the victim of a random attack in Point Douglas died in hospital.
-
First Female OCN pilot inspiring others
After a lifetime of eyeing the sky, a woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation has made history.
Kitchener
-
Host families needed in Waterloo region to help house displaced Ukrainian families
This week marks six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, forcing millions of Ukrainians to flee their country. Almost immediately, communities around the world answered the call to take in those who were forced out, and Waterloo region was no expectation.
-
Cyclist suffers life threatening injuries following collision outside Stratford
A cyclist has been sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash just outside of Stratford.
-
International students stuck in limbo as visa application stall continues
A process that usually takes weeks has turned into a months-long wait for international students looking to attend post-secondary institutions for school.
Calgary
-
Police lay murder charge in deadly Evergreen shooting
Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.
-
Advocates call for poverty support as province anticipates budget surplus in upcoming fiscal report
Anti-poverty advocacy groups and the NDP opposition are calling on the provincial government, which is anticipating a budget surplus, to lift up Albertans struggling with poverty.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls causing separation anxiety
As the race to succeed Kenney heats up, candidates appear to share a common target — Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Missing mother in Saskatoon police custody
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirm they have custody of missing mom, Dawn Walker.
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
Saskatoon school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of Education
Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man guilty of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters sentenced to 10 years
Roger Bilodeau, 58, was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in May.
-
Concerns unheeded over Edmonton buffalo sculpture: Indigenous consultant
An Indigenous educator and community advocate says he raised concerns over a now-scrapped public art project that had been planned for Edmonton's river valley, but he was not listened to.
-
Alberta farmers hopeful for promising yield after warm August, massive hailstorm
With the summer season melting away, farmers are turning their focus to harvesting their crops, with some saying it looks to be a promising yield.
Vancouver
-
Parents, teachers raise concerns about B.C.'s updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools
Some parents and teachers aren't happy with B.C.'s updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, believing more needs to be done to protect students.
-
Paramedic delivers baby in parking lot of B.C. hospital
Before this week, 21-year-old paramedic Sara Stone had never assisted in an emergency birth. That all changed when a frantic family pulled up beside her on Tuesday.
-
Tanker truck driver believed dead after fiery crash closes Hwy. 97
Authorities believe a truck driver is dead after a tanker loaded with "a large quantity of flammable liquids" crashed in Northern B.C., shutting down a major highway.
Regina
-
Early morning fire destroys southwest Sask. village's school
A school building in a southwest Saskatchewan village was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday.
-
Paws on patrol: Dogs playing important roles in workforce
Many pictures of furry friends were circulating on social media on Friday for International Dog Day. While dogs are known as man’s best friend, they also have a vital part in the workforce.
-
17 guns, explosive materials seized during weapons trafficking investigation: Regina police
Fourteen long guns, three handguns and explosive materials including Tannerite and smoke grenades were all seized from a residence on the 2200 block of McIntyre St. in a weapons trafficking investigation that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.