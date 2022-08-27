This Ottawa ward has the most rat complaints in 2022

Residents in east Ottawa are raising concerns about rats roaming around the neighbourhood this year.

New statistics show one in seven complaints about rats to the city of Ottawa so far this year have been from the ward of Orléans.

The city of Ottawa says 734 complaints about rats were filed with the 311 system between Jan. 1 and Aug. 21. That's up from 576 service requests about rats between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6 in 2021.

"Following the call, City staff investigate service requests regarding rodents on private property, address rodents living or travelling in sewers and provide information and education supports on how to inspect, prevent and respond to rats, including recommendations on how to properly store food and garbage," Director of Water Services Marilyn Journeaux said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

If rats are observed in the city's sewer system, Public Works and Environmental Services will bait sanitary sewers to address the problems.

The 311 phone line received 1,197 reports and complaints about rats through 2021, and 842 complaints in 2020.

Statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa shows Orléans residents filed the highest number of rat complaints so far this year, with 100 reports to the city's 311 service. In 2021, there were 115 rat complaints.

Capital ward was second on the list for most complaints about rats with 68, followed by Rideau-Vanier residents with 58 complaints, and Barrhaven, Rideau Rockcliffe and College ward with 53 complaints each.

Here is a ward-by-ward breakdown of rat complaints filed to Ottawa's 311 service between Jan 1. and Aug. 21, 2022. (Full 2021 year stats in parenthesis)