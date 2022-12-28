This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
The city expanded the Automated Speed Enforcement Program this year, with plans for 15 new locations, all near school zones.
Data from the city of Ottawa shows the camera on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue, issued 19,430 tickets between April and October. According to open data, the camera nabbed 6,200 drivers in July and 2,885 in August, when school was out for the summer.
Photo radar cameras switched on at St. Laurent Boulevard and on Abbott Street East in April. The city says "Coming Soon" warning signs are installed for at least 90 days wherever a speed camera will be placed to alert motorists of its upcoming installation.
The 17 photo radar cameras set up across Ottawa issued a total of 106,327 tickets for speeding in the first 10 months of 2022. Eight photo radar cameras issued 80,944 tickets for speeding in 2021, however, the city said 13 per cent of speeding incidents captured by photo radar cameras were not processed within the 23-day limit and the tickets were not issued.
A new photo radar camera was installed earlier this year on St. Laurent Boulevard, between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue.
The photo radar camera on St. Laurent Boulevard was the busiest photo radar camera in Ottawa through the first 10 months of the year.
Data shows the camera on Ogilvie Road, between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate, issued 11,454 tickets between January and the end of October, while the camera on Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive, caught 10,045 speeders.
Here is a look at the tickets issued by the automated speed enforcement cameras in 2022 (January to October), according to the city of Ottawa's open data.
- St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue – 19,430 tickets (April to October)
- Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate – 11,454 tickets
- Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive – 10,045 tickets
- Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Dr. – 9,463 tickets
- Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street – 8,460 tickets
- Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road – 8,367 tickets (March to October)
- Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue – 7,498 tickets (March to October)
- Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street – 5,869 tickets
- Longfields Dr. between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue – 4,900 tickets
- Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road – 4,536 (February to October)
- Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road – 4,337 tickets
- Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road – 3,851 tickets (April to October)
- Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue – 3,823 tickets
- Tenth Line Road between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue – 1,840 tickets (July to October)
- Fisher Avenue between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private – 1,621 tickets (October)
- Kanata Avenue between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive – 738 tickets (October)
- Abbeyhill Drive between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street – data unavailable
In August, the city of Ottawa said about 1,500 speeding tickets were incorrectly issued at two speed camera locations between July 1 and Aug. 15. The cameras were located on Abbott Street East and on Alta Vista Drive.
The city of Ottawa says these new locations are scheduled to have warning signage and new automated speed enforcement cameras installed over the next year:
- Bridgestone Drive from Sunnybrooke Drive to Granite Court
- Chapman Mills Drive from Beatrice Drive to Meadgate Gate
- Crestway Drive from Oldfield Street to Hathaway Drive
- Greenbank Road from Jockvale Road to Half Moon Bay
- Stittsville Main Street from Bandelier Way to Hazeldean Road
- Woodroffe Avenue from Georgina Drive to Highway 417
