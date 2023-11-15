This is why you received an alert in Ottawa and Gatineau today
An alert appeared on smartphones, radios and televisions in Ottawa and Gatineau on Wednesday, as part of a test of Canada's national public alerting system.
The Alert Ready system was tested in Ontario at 12:55 p.m., and in Quebec at 1:55 p.m. Television and radio broadcasts were interrupted by the alert, while cellphones received a message saying, "This is a test of the Ontario Alert Ready System."
The Alert Ready message indicated it was not an emergency, and there was no danger to your health and safety.
Some residents of Ottawa and Gatineau received both the Ontario and Quebec alerts on cellphones depending on their location.
Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE connected and compatible wireless devices. Alerts are broadcast for several different reasons, including fire, hazardous and environmental threats, a civil emergency, an Amber Alert for missing children, and natural disasters such as a tornado, earthquake, flash flooding or a hurricane.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires an alert test to be carried out every year, either in May or November.
Ottawa Top Stories
BREAKING
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More women than men died in Canada during the first months of the COVID pandemic, StatCan finds
A new report from Statistics Canada has found that more women died of COVID-19 than men did during the earliest months of the pandemic, with much older non-immigrants particularly affected.
WATCH Why Canadians should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates
Amid a drop in inflation, there's speculation from some financial analysts that the Bank of Canada may start to lower the country's benchmark interest rate, however one economist is warning that even with the possibility of cuts, homeowners should expect 'big increases' to mortgage rates.
BREAKING Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound
Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
Vancouver police say 100 officers were sent to a restaurant where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was dining last night, after it was surrounded by protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
The 'world's skinniest hotel' measures nine feet across
A new hotel in Indonesia is trying to nab the title of being the 'world's skinniest.' But its creator says the project isn’t just about trying to set a world record – it’s about getting international attention for the small town he calls home.
Men more physically active than women, risk factors can disadvantage certain groups: StatCan
A greater proportion of men get at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week compared to women, a new Statistics Canada report has found.
Former Canadian soldier's anti-vaccine protest close to 'mutiny,' prosecutor says
A former Canadian soldier who openly defied the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was trying to undermine the federal government while in uniform, a military prosecutor argued Wednesday.
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Atlantic
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
Halifax police warn of potent opioid seized in city
The Halifax Regional Police is warning the public of a highly-potent synthetic opioid that was seized in the city more than a month ago.
Teen charged in connection with weekend shooting in Sussex, N.B.
A New Brunswick teen is facing several charges after a shooting in Sussex prompted an Alert Ready message early Saturday morning.
Toronto
DEVELOPING Driver in custody after 3 people struck by vehicle in northeast Toronto parking lot
A driver has been arrested after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in in a northeast Toronto parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto couple charged after $13M worth of drugs seized by RCMP, CBSA
A man and woman from Toronto have been charged after $13M worth of drugs were allegedly seized from their vehicle and property, police say.
Montreal
Montreal budget 2024: Higher property taxes, more police funding
The City of Montreal unveiled its nearly $7 billion 2024 budget on Wednesday, once again raising property taxes by the biggest margin since 2011.
Quebec public health director launches a new call for COVID and flu vaccination
Citing a 'serious' circulation of COVID-19 and an imminent wave of influenza in Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is urging people at risk to get vaccinated quickly.
Laval to increase taxes by 4.8 per cent, on par with Montreal
Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer gave a sneak peek of his city's upcoming budget, with property taxes set to go up by 4.8 per cent, mirroring Montreal.
Northern Ontario
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
London
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road south near Viscount Road.
LIVE FROM COURT Crown completes closing arguments in Veltman murder trial
The jury filed into the courtroom just before 10 a.m. with Justice Renee Pomerance reminding the members they, “Took a pledge to consider the case without emotion or sympathy and to consider all of the facts without prejudice or bias.”
'Explosion' at Sarnia workplace under investigation
Sarnia fire responded to the scene at AlumaPower Corporation on Hendry Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the nature of the call, three fire stations in Sarnia responded as well as Lambton EMS.
Winnipeg
North End stabbing sends two people to hospital
A stabbing in Winnipeg’s North End on Tuesday evening has sent two people to hospital.
Pop-up shelter coming this winter to house Winnipeggers during extreme weather
A new, expanded pop-up shelter is coming to Winnipeg this winter to help more people experiencing homelessness find a warm place to stay overnight.
-
A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game, was released on bail Wednesday.
Kitchener
Kitchener outdoor store set to close after 40 years
When one adventure ends, a new one begins. But this one is bittersweet.
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
Calgary
Former Calgary church youth leader charged with 2011-13 sex assaults
A former Calgary church youth leader has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults against a seven-year-old.
Effort underway to have East Coulee wooden bridge declared historical site
Efforts are underway in East Coulee to have one of the last wooden truss bridges in Canada declared a historical site.
Alberta COVID-19 panel calls for more cabinet control in crises
A panel reviewing Alberta’s COVID-19 response is calling for rule changes to ensure the premier and cabinet have the last word in future crises, with help from a new senior science officer.
Saskatoon
Sask. cooperative pioneer dies at 106 years old
A man who was instrumental in Saskatchewan’s cooperative movement died on Tuesday.
SaskTel collecting old phones to help people escape domestic violence
SaskTel is accepting old cell phones to help those who are fleeing domestic violence.
Saskatoon police officer assaulted
Saskatoon police say an officer was assaulted on Saturday.
Edmonton
First pension town hall hosted by NDP full of concerns, questions about potential CPP exit
The Alberta NDP says it is giving Albertans something the provincial government won't: an opportunity to have their questions and concerns about leaving the Canada Pension Plan heard in person.
Holloway out for weeks as Skinner, Oilers aim for 3rd-straight victory
Stuart Skinner will be in the net Wednesday as he and the Oilers look to grab a third-straight win, but they will have to do it without the help of speedy forward Dylan Holloway.
Vancouver
Former Hells Angels' clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C. set to be demolished
The Hells Angels' former clubhouse in Nanaimo, B.C., will be demolished Wednesday, according to the public safety minister.
Regina
School divisions will be responsible for punishing teachers who don't follow pronoun policy, Sask. premier says
Premier Scott Moe says it will be up to the school divisions to figure out potential punishments for any teachers who don’t follow the province's new pronoun policy.
Regina police plane tracks down stolen vehicle, man fleeing police arrested
A Regina man is in custody, after being tracked down by the Regina Police Aerial Support Unit (ASU) earlier in the week.
Sask. premier says funding to repair highways 'has to come from somewhere' in response to calls for provincial gas tax pause
The Government of Saskatchewan is yet again facing calls to suspend the provincial gas tax. The official opposition says the move would save drivers 15 cents per litre.