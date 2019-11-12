They are Grey Cup Champions, single moms and educational assistants. There is a four time Brazilian Jujitsu Champion, a competitive Nordic skier and a service industry worker so moved he created a program to feed the homeless. Now they have one big thing in common, they will all soon be sworn in as Ottawa Police officers.

“Not everyone can be a police officer but the ones who do want to, it’s a calling,” says 28-year Ottawa Police veteran Sgt. Maria Keen. Keen is part of the Ottawa Police Recruiting Team: their job, to sift through hundreds of applications, fitness and psychological tests to find the best of the best when it comes to policing.

“This is a job where you need life experience but we have 21 year olds that have this and then we have 39 year olds who have that,” says Keen.

“We look at what they’ve contributed, what they’ve done in the community, out of the box thinking that’s out of their comfort zone.”

The recruitment process can take months or even more than a year. Police Chief Peter Sloly has the final say about who makes the cut. In the last year, 100 new officers have been hired, kicking off the goal of 500 new officers in five years. 12 were announced this month as the “class of December”. It means they will begin training next month, enter Ontario Police College in January and will start patrol in late spring of 2020.

But it’s how these new officers are being told “you’re hired” that’s incredible and even a little emotional. You can watch their “jobposals” here:

Ready for another one of our new December Recruits? Introducing; Cst. Alex Slobodian! Alex is an elite competitive Nordic Skiier who has volunteered her time at women shelters and with the indigenous community! Welcome to the OPS family �� @OttawaPolice @opsrecruiting pic.twitter.com/25IycLWrn3 — Sgt. Maria Keen (@Sgt4Recruiting) November 12, 2019

Background Investigators are a huge part of our hiring! retired Staff Sgt Bob Pulfer delivering THE BEST news to another one of our December recruits! Cst Mohsen Mautbur is from the service industry where he started a “feed the homeless program”! Welcome to the OPS family�� pic.twitter.com/GuUum3Ezmf — Sgt. Maria Keen (@Sgt4Recruiting) November 10, 2019

Posting yet ANOTHER December Recruit! Meet Cst. Melina Rock! She has worked so hard towards her goal of becoming a police officer She is an EA and is also very active in her community! Congrats and welcome to the OPS FAMILY �� pic.twitter.com/vZ0oN2zZZY — Sgt. Maria Keen (@Sgt4Recruiting) November 9, 2019

Another recruit for December’s class: Cst. Pietro Smeriglio. Pietro grew up in social housing where Police were not seen in a positive light UNTIL he encountered some OPS officers who completely changed his view and made him strive to become an officer! Today, his dream came true pic.twitter.com/cvz5GuPEGb — Sgt. Maria Keen (@Sgt4Recruiting) November 8, 2019

The December 2019 recruit class has been approved! Meet Paul who just found out today he is one of the 12 selected!!

Congratulations Paul!! Welcome to the blue family!!

.#MakeOttawaYourBestDecision #jobposal #Ottawa #ottcity #Policing pic.twitter.com/FkG4wSvakK — Ottawa Police Service Outreach Recruiting Team (@opsrecruiting) November 8, 2019

Teachers are important mentors for our applicants. Here is retired Cst Joe Ieradi delivering the best news ever to one of our newest Officers! Be warned: there’s crying involved �� @OPSChiefSloly @opsrecruiting @OTTAWAPAca @dcstevebell @USJaswal pic.twitter.com/46cTxL0Taa — Sgt. Maria Keen (@Sgt4Recruiting) November 8, 2019