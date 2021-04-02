OTTAWA -- Quebec health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Friday, the third straight day of triple-digit increases.

The 143 new cases is a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases in Gatineau and western Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Across Quebec, there are 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 388 in Montreal and 305 in the Quebec City region.

There were 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Wednesday, followed by 126 new cases on Thursday.

The Outaouais has seen 7,803 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with the majority of the cases in Gatineau.

The Outaouais moved into the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone at 8 p.m. Thursday, while the Quebec government has imposed a 10-day lockdown on Gatineau and the MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Under the Level 4-Maximum Alert level, the curfew for the Outaouais is 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., visitors from another address are prohibited and dining rooms at restaurants are closed. Businesses in the Level 4-Maximum Alert Level are allowed to open, but must close no later than 9 p.m.

Here is a look at the special emergency measures that will be in effect in Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais from 8 p.m. April 1 until 5 a.m. on April 12.