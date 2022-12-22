Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays

There's plenty to do in Ottawa and the area over the Christmas holidays.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the events and activities happening in our region this holiday season.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are at home the following days:

Dec. 23 – Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.

Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's will play at TD Place on the following days:

Dec. 30 – Kingston Frontenacs at 2 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://ottawa67s.com/

Bell Capital Cup

The 22nd edition of the Bell Capital Cup returns to rinks across Ottawa this holiday season.

The tournament runs from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.bellcapitalcup.ca/

National Arts Centre

See Come From Away at the National Arts Centre from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390

Museums

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

Outdoor skating rinks

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.

Cross-country skiing

You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.

Skiing and snowboarding in the downtown area

Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Check with each hill for conditions.

Christmas Lights and Attractions