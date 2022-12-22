Things to do in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
There's plenty to do in Ottawa and the area over the Christmas holidays.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the events and activities happening in our region this holiday season.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators are at home the following days:
- Dec. 23 – Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 27 – Boston Bruins at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 1 – Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.
- Jan. 3 Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.nhl.com/senators.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's will play at TD Place on the following days:
- Dec. 30 – Kingston Frontenacs at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://ottawa67s.com/
Bell Capital Cup
The 22nd edition of the Bell Capital Cup returns to rinks across Ottawa this holiday season.
The tournament runs from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.
For more information, visit https://www.bellcapitalcup.ca/
National Arts Centre
See Come From Away at the National Arts Centre from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8. For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31390
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Jan. 1. Open Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2 to 8.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Closed Dec. 25. Open Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Closed Dec. 25. Open Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Closed Dec. 25. Open Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 8
- Canadian War Museum Closed Dec 25 and 26 and Jan. 2. Open Dec. 24, Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 to 8.
- Canadian Museum of History Closed Dec 25-26 and Jan. 2. Open Dec. 24, Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 to 8.
- National Gallery of Canada Closed Dec. 25. Open Dec. 24, Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.
- The Diefenbunker Closed Dec. 24- 25 and Jan. 1. Open Dec 28 to Dec. 31.
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting). Visit the city of Ottawa's website for holiday hours.
Cross-country skiing
You can go cross-country skiing in Ottawa and Gatineau over the holidays. Click the link for conditions.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the downtown area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Check with each hill for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Christmas Lights and Attractions
- Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks continues until Jan. 7. For tickets and information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/.
- Winter Lights Across Canada continues on Parliament Hill and along Confederation Boulevard until Jan. 8. For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winter-lights.html.
- Vintage Village of Lights continues at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum until Dec. 28. Visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#section-ff57cb56-7c0d-4798-b338-97066500c1d4
- See Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, Ont. until Jan. 7. For tickets and information, visit https://www.uppercanadavillage.com/event/alight-at-night/.
- River of Lights in Brockville runs until Jan. 2. For more information, visit https://brockville.com/index.cfm?PageURL=riveroflights.
A 39-year-old man who was also an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.