Things to do in Ottawa during COVID-19 pandemic
The Champlain Lookout in Gatineau Park. (Elizabeth D'Angelo/CTV Viewer)
OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa looks at things you can do with your family in Ottawa and Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Ottawa
Ottawa’s parks, outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields are open, including:
- Baseball diamonds
- Soccer fields
- Frisbee golf locations
- Tennis
- Platform tennis
- Table tennis and pickleball courts
- Basketball courts
- BMX parks
- Skate Parks
The City of Ottawa’s picnic areas and shelters are also open.
Ottawa’s play structures, swings, slides, splash pads, wading pools and exercise equipment remains closed.
City of Ottawa beaches
City of Ottawa beaches are now open to the public for visitors to sit or walk.
Lifeguards are not on duty at Ottawa’s beaches
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park is open for visitors. There’s 183 kilometres of hiking trails, as well as must-see attractions like Mackenzie King Estates.
Recreational amenities, such as day shelters, beaches and picnic areas remain closed.
The opening of the Gatineau Park campground is postponed.
Gatineau Parkway, Champlain Parkway and Fortune Lake Parkway are closed to motor vehicles until June 29.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily until June 28. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the Queen Elizabeth Drive daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sir John A. Macdonald (westbound) is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends between Booth Street and Carling Avenue until May 31. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can sue the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends from Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard until May 31. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can sue the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The NCC manages 236 kilometres of pathways across the Ottawa and Gatineau, including in Gatineau Park.
Here is a list of the pathways for walking, running and cycling
Experimental Farm Pathway
Greenbelt Pathway West
Leamy Lake Pathway
Ottawa River Pathway
Rideau Canal Western Pathway
Rideau River Eastern Pathway
Voyageurs Pathway
Dog Parks
The City of Ottawa’s off-leash dog parks are now open.
The NCC says the Bruce Pit and Conroy Pit off-leash dog parks are also open.
Saunders Farm
Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road is hosting campfires for groups up to five people.
Visit www.saundersfarm.com for details