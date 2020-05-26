OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa looks at things you can do with your family in Ottawa and Gatineau during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Ottawa

Ottawa’s parks, outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields are open, including:

Baseball diamonds

Soccer fields

Frisbee golf locations

Tennis

Platform tennis

Table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate Parks

The City of Ottawa’s picnic areas and shelters are also open.

Ottawa’s play structures, swings, slides, splash pads, wading pools and exercise equipment remains closed.

City of Ottawa beaches

City of Ottawa beaches are now open to the public for visitors to sit or walk.

Lifeguards are not on duty at Ottawa’s beaches

Gatineau Park

Gatineau Park is open for visitors. There’s 183 kilometres of hiking trails, as well as must-see attractions like Mackenzie King Estates.

Recreational amenities, such as day shelters, beaches and picnic areas remain closed.

The opening of the Gatineau Park campground is postponed.

Gatineau Parkway, Champlain Parkway and Fortune Lake Parkway are closed to motor vehicles until June 29.

Parkways

Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue daily until June 28. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can use the Queen Elizabeth Drive daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald (westbound) is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends between Booth Street and Carling Avenue until May 31. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can sue the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway is closed to motor vehicle traffic on weekends from Aviation Parkway to St. Joseph Boulevard until May 31. Cyclists, runners and pedestrians can sue the parkway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NCC Pathways

The NCC manages 236 kilometres of pathways across the Ottawa and Gatineau, including in Gatineau Park.

Here is a list of the pathways for walking, running and cycling

Experimental Farm Pathway

Greenbelt Pathway West

Leamy Lake Pathway

Ottawa River Pathway

Rideau Canal Western Pathway

Rideau River Eastern Pathway

Voyageurs Pathway

Dog Parks

The City of Ottawa’s off-leash dog parks are now open.

The NCC says the Bruce Pit and Conroy Pit off-leash dog parks are also open.

Saunders Farm

Saunders Farm on Bleeks Road is hosting campfires for groups up to five people.

Visit www.saundersfarm.com for details