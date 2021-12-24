The Ottawa Public Library is offering a few suggestions if you're looking for a new book to read over the holidays.

The library has released the list of the most popular books requested by users between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1.

State of Terror by former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton and Canadian crime writer Louise Penny was the most requested hold at the Ottawa Public Library this year. The book was an instant number one on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Five Little Indians by Michelle Good is number seven on the list of Top 10 popular books at the Ottawa Public Library. Good won the Governor General's Literary Award for Fiction for Five Little Indians.

Number eight on the list is Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power by Jody Wilson-Raybould. The Ottawa Public Library says the book by former the former federal cabinet minister is the only non-fiction title in the top 10.

Omar El Akkad's novel What Strange Paradise won the 2021 Giller Prize, awarded for Canadian literature.

Top 10 Adult English books at the Ottawa Public Library

State of Terror by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny The Rose Code by Kate Quinn Fight Night by Miriam Toews The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave The Push by Ashley Audrain Five Little Indians by Michelle Good Indian in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power by Jody Wilson-Raybould What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad A Town Called Solace by Mary Lawson

Top 10 Adult French books

Un café avec Marie by Serge Bouchard Tiohtiàke by Michel Jean Le sablier : otage au Sahara pendant 450 jours by Édith Blais La plus secrète mémoire des hommes by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr Em by Kim Thúy Le promeneur de chèvres by Francine Ruel Les villages de Dieu by Emmelie Prophète Fast food santé by Geneviève O’Gleman La pharmacie Lamoureux by Louise Tremblay d’Essiambre Leonard Cohen : sur un fil by Philippe Girard

Top 10 Teens English books

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao Hunting by Stars by Cherie Dimaline Tokyo Ever After by Emiko Jean The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Barnes The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong Lore by Alexandra Bracken

Top 10 Teens and Children French Books

Journal d'un dégonflé - Tome 12: Sauve qui peut ! by Jeff Kinney Le secret des dragons by Dominique Demers Mystères à l'école by Various authors Les méchants : No 12 - L'être élu?! by Aaron Blabey J'avais tout prévu sauf les bélugas by Andrée Poulin Bas aux genoux et coton ouaté by Catherine Bourgault Lucie la mouffette qui pête et les achigans tannants by Shallow and Vannara Fifi a mangé le facteur by Marilou Addison Médaille d'or pour Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton Nish : Le nord et le sud by Isabelle Picard

Top 10 Children English Books