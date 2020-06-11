OTTAWA -- Patio-goers: your long wait is over.

With Ottawa restaurants allowed to open patios on Friday under Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan, local establishments are getting ready to welcome customers back with new sanitation and physical distancing measures in place.

Now that you’re allowed, here are 10 Ottawa patios you may want to visit.

Tavern on the Hill

It’s tough to beat the views at Tavern on the Hill. Tucked away in a corner of Major’s Hill Park, the seasonal outdoor patio and bar has views of the some of the city’s biggest landmarks, including the Peace Tower and the National Art Gallery. (1223 Alexandra Bridge)

Elgin Beer Project

Boasting a wide selection of local craft beers and a large patio, the Elgin Beer Project has been a welcome addition to Elgin Street’s collection of bars and restaurants since it opened in 2017. Their patio is opening at noon Friday. (399 Elgin St.)

Kelly’s Landing

The waterfront restaurant on the Rideau River is a favourite for Manotick locals and boaters passing by. It’s a great place to take in views of the river while enjoying a beer and some seafood and traditional pub fare. Their patio opens at 11 a.m. Friday. (1980 River Rd.)

La Terrasse

Somewhat of a hidden gem, even though it’s located at the city’s most famous hotel, La Terrasse overlooks the Ottawa Locks and Parliament Hill beyond. It’s a great place to enjoy a cold drink and some patio food. It's set to open towards the end of June. (1 Rideau St.)

Cheshire Cat Pub

The popular Carp establishment combines the feel of a traditional British pub (they have a red telephone box outside) with a great local beer selection and a solid whisky collection. (2193 Richardson Side Rd.)

Pub Italia

Pub Italia describes itself at Canada’s first Italian Pub. It opened in 1994 in Little Italy and offers a selection of more than 200 beers, plus all the best attributes of an Italian Trattoria. (434 Preston St.)

Metropolitain Brasserie

“You’re closer to Paris than you think,” the Metropolitain Brasserie’s website says. Their massive patio at Sussex and Wellington streets is a great spot to enjoy some refined food and drinks in the shade of some summer flowers and greenery. (700 Sussex Dr.)

Banditos

The Southern California-inspired street food restaurant says their patio has doubled in size since it was last open. The restaurant opened last June in the Glebe and became popular for its sleek décor and funky drinks. (683 Bank St.)

The Grand

How good is The Grand’s patio? They got fined last week when people sat and enjoyed beverages there while waiting for takeout. The pizzeria is just steps from Ottawa’s LRT line in the heart of the ByWard Market, built on the site of the original Grand Hotel that opened in 1882. (74 George St.)

Local Lansdowne

It’s a popular spot before and after Redblacks games, which aren’t happening right now. But Local is a destination in its own right. They have a huge patio—which will help in an age of physical distancing—and you can even play bocce there. It's opening at 11 a.m. Friday. (107-826 Exhibition Way)