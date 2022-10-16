The town that fun forgot? Ottawa ranks last on Uber's 'Party City' list

Ottawa is Canada's capital, but it is apparently not the capital city for partying.

The "Party City" list released by Uber Canada ranks Ottawa 10th on the list of top 10 partying cities in Canada.

London, Ont. is ranked as Canada's top partying city, followed by Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Kingston and Saskatoon.

The first-ever Nightlife Index rankings are based on the volume or rides booked through Uber between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The biggest partying nights across Canada over the past year were Oct. 31, 2021, Dec. 11, 2021 and Halloween 2021.

Uber's Nightlife Index also looked at the top five Hangover Foods ordered across Canada through Uber Eats on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Burger was the most ordered food, followed by a Breakfast Wrap, nuggets, chicken sandwich and a hash brown.