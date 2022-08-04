The Pepper Pod: A Retreat for Women Veterans in Chelsea, Que.

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than US$4M

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than US$4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.

