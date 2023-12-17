The Ottawa Mission serves up more than 17,400 Christmas meals

It was a busy day at The Ottawa Mission, as volunteers served up thousands of pounds of turkey, dressing, and all the fixings as part of its annual Christmas meal.

"It's really a special day to honour our guests, to give them a special Christmas treat," said Ottawa Mission CEO Peter Tilley. "Chef Ric and the kitchen team have been at this for weeks getting it ready to go and all the volunteers."

It's a dinner Julie Cousineau looks forward to every year.

"The cost of food now for a single person, it's difficult," said Cousineau. "I'm on disability and there's not a lot of money for groceries."

For more than a decade now, she's been coming by The Ottawa Mission for their special Christmas dinner and to reunite with familiar faces like Joseph Di Francesco, who has been coming to the Mission for nearly four years.

"It's a sense of community. I haven't' seen Joe in 10 years," she said.

"It's a nice special thing in my life. With all these problems in the world, it's a distraction from the bad things and focus on the good for a change," said Di Francesco.

The need for a place of shelter and a warm meal has never been greater.

"For so many who are here—and we're expecting thousands—this is their family and this is their home," said Aileen Leo, with The Ottawa Mission.

Before the pandemic, the average number of meals served each Christmas was about 2500.

The Ottawa Mission says more than 17,400 meals were served --- a record number of Christmas meals this year--- that's seven times higher than before.

"As the numbers increase, I don't know if we are going to make it happen and then I don't know what happens it all comes together," said Ottawa Mission's Chef Ric Watson.

The incredible effort did not go unnoticed by its guests.

"You know, everybody is smiling and most people don't have this when they're on their own," said Cousineau. "They come here for gratitude, a nice meal camaraderie, a movie perhaps and a great cupcake for dessert."