The Ottawa LRT inquiry report comes out today: Here's what to expect

The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry’s final report into the issues that plagued the launch of the $2.1 billion Confederation Line will be released today.

The provincial inquiry, led by commissioner Justice William Hourigan, was tasked with a mandate to investigate the commercial and technical circumstances that led to the Stage 1 breakdowns and derailments of the Confederation Line since its launch in September 2019.

Hourigan will present his findings in the final report, and recommendations to prevent these issues from happening in the future.

The report will be released at 11 a.m. today. You will be able to watch a livestream of the announcement here on this page.

The inquiry, which was called after two derailments on the line in six weeks in the summer of 2021, heard from 41 witnesses over 18 days of public testimony, including top city staff, former mayor Jim Watson, and the heads of the companies involved in building and maintaining the line and the train cars. The inquiry also had consultations with the public and received more than one million documents.

The Confederation Line LRT experienced numerous problems within weeks of its launch in September 2019, including problems with the doors, brakes, onboard computer systems, wheels, tracks, switch heaters, power lines, and within some of the stations themselves, including a noticeable stench in the downtown tunnel.

Allegations were raised that the system was launched prematurely for political reasons, as it had already experienced several delays prior to September 2019. The report will, in all likelihood, revolve around and address those claims.

Several questions at the inquiry were about the final trial to prove the system was ready to launch. Testimony revealed that while the public was told that the system had to perform perfectly, it did not meet that goal in the summer of 2019 but launched anyway.

There is already some sign that the City of Ottawa is expecting the report to be critical. City Manager Steve Kanellakos abruptly resigned Monday, just two days before the report’s release, and said he fully expects it to lay blame on city staff.

“I don’t know what the report findings or recommendations will be as we will not receive an advance copy. I do believe, based on the line of questioning and approach taken by the Commission, that the report will be critical of the City of Ottawa and City staff,” he wrote when announcing his departure. “Despite this, I know that City staff did their best under very difficult circumstances to ensure that the Light Rail System would meet all of our expectations.”

Some of the high-profile figures involved in the launch of the system are gone. Jim Watson is no longer the mayor, John Manconi no longer heads OC Transpo, and Peter Lauch is out as the CEO of the Rideau Transit Group.

In closing arguments, the City of Ottawa blamed the consortium it contracted to build the line—the Rideau Transit Group—for many of the problems. RTG said its launch problems were “reasonably common” and blamed the impacts on riders on city officials. Alstom, the train manufacturer, said the system was “set up to fail” from the start.

Litigation lawyer Erin Durant told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron on Tuesday that citizens eagerly anticipating the report should be prepared for a lot of technical information.

“There will be a significant portion of the report that focuses on an analysis about public-private partnerships in general for large infrastructure projects, as well as whether or not the contractual documents in this case were put together in such a way that it adequately protected the city of Ottawa and others involved,” she said. “Most of the document will be a very long and boring read for members of the public, but there will be some nuggets in there that I’m sure will make some big news.”

Durant says, however, the report may not give a concrete answer to the question of who is to blame for all of the problems.

“The funny thing about the inquiry is you don’t have a question that says, ‘Whose fault was all of this?’” she said. “In that regard, we’re not going to have any sort of slam dunk answer. I suspect there will be enough blame to go around to the various parties involved in this case.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has promised to implement the recommendations from the public inquiry. As part of his 100 days in office pledge, Sutcliffe said he would "begin to implement the key recommendations" to fix the system.