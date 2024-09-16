OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • The moment MPP Lisa MacLeod decided not to run again

    Lisa MacLeod announces she will not seek re-election. (Lisa MacLeod/X) Lisa MacLeod announces she will not seek re-election. (Lisa MacLeod/X)
    Share

    Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod announced on social media Friday that she would not be seeking re-election.

    On Monday, MacLeod granted an interview to Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

    Born in Nova Scotia, MacLeod revealed it was during a return trip to Atlantic Canada when she realized it would be best for her to step away.

    Her story began at a birthday party, and the pivotal moment was at a fiddle camp.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mortgage loan rules are changing in Canada

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday announced changes to some mortgage rules as part of an effort to make housing more affordable, a critical political issue that has hurt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News