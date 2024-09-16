The moment MPP Lisa MacLeod decided not to run again

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod announced on social media Friday that she would not be seeking re-election.

On Monday, MacLeod granted an interview to Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

Born in Nova Scotia, MacLeod revealed it was during a return trip to Atlantic Canada when she realized it would be best for her to step away.

Her story began at a birthday party, and the pivotal moment was at a fiddle camp.