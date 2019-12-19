OTTAWA -- After more than 30 years at CTV Ottawa, award-winning reporter Terry Marcotte is saying his goodbyes.

Marcotte announced late last month that he would be winding down his time at CTV. Thursday is his last day on the air.

The Algonquin College graduate joined CTV Ottawa, then CJOH, as a news reporter in 1987. He travelled across the country and around the world as a national affairs correspondent for the program ‘Sunday Edition’ with Mike Duffy, winning a number of awards in the process.

He became the CJOH sports director in 1999, and became renowned as a gifted storyteller who told countless local sports stories over the years.

He especially prided himself on giving a voice to those athletes and sports who weren’t always in the spotlight.

In Marcotte’s last few weeks on the job, he has been saluted by members of the city’s sports community.

That included a ceremonial puck drop at an Ottawa 67’s game last weekend.