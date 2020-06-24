OTTAWA -- A woman has been displaced from her apartment after an early morning fire in Centretown.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple 911 calls around 4:40 a.m. reporting black smoke coming from an apartment at 201 McLeod Street, near the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Firefighters made their way up to the 12th floor and discovered the fire in an apartment.

District Fire Chief Jeff Frost tells CTV Morning Live the fire began in the kitchen of a 12th floor unit.

Frost adds the tenant of the unit was treated by paramedics on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.