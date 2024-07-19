OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Temporary bridge to be installed over LaSalle Causeway by end of September: PSPC

    The LaSalle Causeway, including the Bascule Bridge, from the top. (Government of Canada) The LaSalle Causeway, including the Bascule Bridge, from the top. (Government of Canada)
    Share

    The federal government says it has a plan to allow vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic to cross the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. again after the damaged bascule bridge had to be demolished.

    Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said Friday that its contractor, Priestly Demolition, will install a temporary modular bridge over the Cataraqui River by the end of September.

    "The marine navigation channel will remain open to marine traffic until the installation of the temporary modular bridge begins," PSPC said. "Once installed, PSPC anticipates that the temporary modular bridge will be removed and reinstalled a couple of times before the end of the navigation season in order to create temporary access for marine traffic. During these temporary marine access windows, vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access will be unavailable."

    The bridge that connects eastern parts of Kingston to downtown was damaged during routine maintenance in March. Crews attempted to repair the bridge for several weeks before the government decided it had to be demolished. Before the demolition, marine traffic was halted, keeping boats and ships from accessing the St. Lawrence Seaway and Lake Ontario from the Cataraqui River and vice-versa. The Causeway is also the southern terminus of the Rideau Canal system.

    Marine traffic resumed June 20. PSPC says specific dates and times for marine access this fall, once the temporary bridge is installed, have yet to be determined and there is no plan in place at this time for the 2025 marine navigation season.

    Preliminary work regarding a permanent replacement bridge is also underway, but it's still unclear how long it will take.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News