Temporary bridge to be installed over LaSalle Causeway by end of September: PSPC

The federal government says it has a plan to allow vehicle, pedestrian and cycling traffic to cross the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. again after the damaged bascule bridge had to be demolished.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said Friday that its contractor, Priestly Demolition, will install a temporary modular bridge over the Cataraqui River by the end of September.

"The marine navigation channel will remain open to marine traffic until the installation of the temporary modular bridge begins," PSPC said. "Once installed, PSPC anticipates that the temporary modular bridge will be removed and reinstalled a couple of times before the end of the navigation season in order to create temporary access for marine traffic. During these temporary marine access windows, vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access will be unavailable."

The bridge that connects eastern parts of Kingston to downtown was damaged during routine maintenance in March. Crews attempted to repair the bridge for several weeks before the government decided it had to be demolished. Before the demolition, marine traffic was halted, keeping boats and ships from accessing the St. Lawrence Seaway and Lake Ontario from the Cataraqui River and vice-versa. The Causeway is also the southern terminus of the Rideau Canal system.

Marine traffic resumed June 20. PSPC says specific dates and times for marine access this fall, once the temporary bridge is installed, have yet to be determined and there is no plan in place at this time for the 2025 marine navigation season.

Preliminary work regarding a permanent replacement bridge is also underway, but it's still unclear how long it will take.