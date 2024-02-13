Teen facing firearms charges in Pembroke, Ont.

OTTAWA
    A 17-year-old youth is facing weapons-related charges after a firearm was brandished and pointed in Pembroke, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police says.

    Officers with the OPP Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment responded to a call for a disturbance involving a weapon on Miller Street last Friday.

    According to police, a person was reported to have brandished and pointed a firearm.

    Police say one person was arrested in the area in connection with this incident, noting that they found an imitation firearm on them.

    The teen has been charged with imitation firearm - use while committing an offence, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    The accused is scheduled to appear at the Youth Court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on March 14.

    The name of the accused will not be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

