OTTAWA -- A 17-year-old is facing kidnapping and weapons charges after Ottawa police say two young people were held at gunpoint in the Findley Creek neighbourhood in Ottawa's south end.

At approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call that two young people were in a vehicle with an armed male who was demanding money.

Police say multiple officers responding to the call located the vehicle on Bank Street near Findley Creek Drive.

"A high-risk arrest was conducted," police said in a media release. "The suspect tried to flee the vehicle on foot but was quickly arrested without incident."

Police say a loaded 9 mm FEG silver handgun was seized.

The two victims inside the vehicle were not hurt.

The 17-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.