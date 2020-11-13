Advertisement
Teen charged under Highway Traffic Act in Brockville crash that killed a pedestrian
File photo of a Brockville police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)
BROCKVILLE -- Brockville Police have charged a 17-year-old with failing to yield under the Highway Traffic Act in connection to a fatal crash last month.
On Oct. 10 at 11:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to several 911 calls for a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of King Street West and Clarissa Street.
In a media release on Oct. 13, Brockville police said an Hyundai SUV exited the private drive from "Metro" travelling northbound across the path of a westbound Honda Civic. Police said the resulting collision sent the Hyundai on its side, striking a pedestrian as she was crossing the street.
Parinaz Motahedin, 42, of Brockville died of her injuries.
In a statement Friday morning, police said after an "extensive investigation", charges were laid Thursday under the Highway Traffic Act.