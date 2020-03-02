OTTAWA -- The quick-actions of teammates and arena staff are being credited for saving the life of a hockey player in Cumberland Friday night.

A man in his 50s collapsed on the bench while playing hockey at the R.J. Kennedy Arena around 11:40 p.m.

Paramedics say teammates immediately began CPR, and arena staff rushed to grab the onsite Public Access Defibrillator.

A single shock from the PAD was delivered, restoring a perfusing heart rhythm. The patient regained consciousness, and was transported by Prescott-Russell Paramedics to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

In a media release Monday afternoon, paramedics said “by quickly recognizing a medical emergency, activating 911, initiating high-quality CPR and utilizing on-site PAD, all steps of the Chain of Survival were maintained. This resulted in a positive outcome for the patient.”