Carleton University and the union representing hundreds of administrative and technical staff are returning to the bargaining table.

In a notice posted on its website Friday, Carleton says “the parties have agreed that discussions at the table are without prejudice and going forward, will remain confidential.”

More than 850 library, technical and administrative staff walked off the job on March 5.

The union has filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations board and accused the university administration of bargaining in bad faith and misrepresenting the position of both the school and the union on the issues that led to the strike.