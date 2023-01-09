Sutcliffe defends hiring firm employing former OC Transpo head to help fix LRT

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada buying F-35s as defence minister says once-maligned jets have 'matured'

Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet, ending the years-long search to replace the aging CF-18 fleet where it first began. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Monday that Canada reached an agreement with the United States and F-35 maker Lockheed Martin to buy 88 of the aircraft at an estimated cost of $19 billion.

People pass a model of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, featuring CF-35 markings and the Canadian flag at the CANSEC trade show, billed as North America’s largest multi-service defence event, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Vatican reopens investigation into teen's 1983 disappearance

The Vatican on Monday reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and weeks after her family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Abandoned mobility scooter leads to charges

    Police in Huron County responded to a different kind of impaired driver call over the weekend. Around midnight on Jan. 7, police in Goderich were alerted to a mobility scooter being driven on St. David Street by a man believed to have been drinking alcohol.

    A scooter found abandoned on John Street in Goderich, Ont. on Jan. 7, 2023. (Source: OPP)

  • Firearm used in weekend robbery

    A London woman is charged after an armed robbery over the weekend, according to police. Around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, a woman went to an apartment building at 241 Simcoe St where police say a man opened the door to a unit and the suspect entered, pushing the victim to the ground.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina