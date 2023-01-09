Part of Ottawa LRT shut down for fifth straight day

Ottawa light rail passengers are dealing with a fifth straight day of disrupted commutes on Monday with part of the system still shut down.

Trains still aren't running between uOttawa and Tremblay stations after freezing rain last Wednesday brought trains on the Confederation Line to a halt.

Trains are running between Blair and Tremblay stations in the east and between Tunney's Pasture and uOttawa stations in the west. Transit general manager Renée Amilcar said Monday morning that trains are running approximately every five minutes.

OC Transpo is also running the R1 replacement bus service between Blair and Rideau stations, the entire eastern length of the line. Officials said they made the decision to run those buses based on feedback from customers.

"R1 is running parallel to the rail service in the east to provide additional capacity and reduce congestion," Amilcar said Monday. "So far this morning, R1 bus volumes are moderate and meeting current passenger demands."

Officials warned Sunday that running the R1 will affect other parts of the bus network. OC Transpo's live Twitter feed showed about a dozen route cancellations as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Trains will arrive approximately every 5 minutes.



Based on feedback received from our customers we have adjusted R1 service to accommodate customers traveling from the east to downtown.



➡️R1 service will run from between Blair and Rideau stations. 3/12 pic.twitter.com/bNVZvGVDea — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) January 9, 2023

Two of four stuck trains moved

Trains have been stuck in the area of Hurdman Station since Wednesday night. An attempt to clear ice on Friday resulted in damage to the overhead catenary system that powers the train. A train that was sent to remove one of the other stuck trains on Saturday damaged the wires again, causing it to also become stuck.

OC Transpo started to move trains between Hurdman and Lees stations Sunday afternoon, more than 72 hours after two trains became stuck in a freezing rainstorm. So far, two of the four stuck trains have been moved off the line.

In a media availability Sunday evening, Amilcar said disruptions to full service would continue Monday and might continue into Tuesday as well.

Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) CEO Mario Guerra said crews had cleared one track and removed two stuck trains. Work will continue Monday to de-ice, repair, inspect and clear the second track where two other trains remain stuck.

- with files from Ted Raymond, CTV News Ottawa