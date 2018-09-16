

Ottawa Police are investigating the death of a man in a south-end hotel room.

Officers were called to the Residence Inn by Marriott Ottawa on Walkley Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

A man was found deceased in a third floor hotel room.

The Major Crime Unit is treating the death as “suspicious.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

