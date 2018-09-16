Suspicious death in south-end hotel
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:11AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating the death of a man in a south-end hotel room.
Officers were called to the Residence Inn by Marriott Ottawa on Walkley Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.
A man was found deceased in a third floor hotel room.
The Major Crime Unit is treating the death as “suspicious.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come