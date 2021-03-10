OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Ottawa man who was last seen in Kingston.

Konstantin Boukhanov was last seen in Kingston on Saturday, March 6. He's been missing from his Ottawa home since March 5.

He is described as a white man, 6’ (183cm) tall, weighing 170lbs (77kg) with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket, a grey tuque, a black-and-white Roots scarf, blue jeans and brown boots. He was carrying a red-and-black duffel bag and a black knapsack.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Konstantin Boukhanov is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.