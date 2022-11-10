Suspect wanted for robbing Ottawa store three times

Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed the same store three times in about a week.

Police say the man robbed a store on Merivale Road near Shillington Avenue on Oct. 30, then again this past Sunday and Tuesday.

Each time, he entered covering his face with a hooded sweater and demanded cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets, police said. In one of the incidents he brandished a knife.

He fled on foot with the stolen items, according to police.

Police describe the man as white, between 30 and 35 years old, six feet tall with shoulder-length brown hair and a receding hairline. He has some facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit.