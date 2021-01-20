OTTAWA -- A 40-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after Ottawa police say a suspect stole a Bobcat from a construction site and attempted to break into sheds at several homes.

The Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit continues to investigate several break and enters in the 200 block of Queen Mary Street and surrounding area.

Police say on Jan. 15, a man stole a Bobcat from a construction area in the 200 block of Greensway Avenue and attempted to break into garages at several homes using the vehicle.

Officers arrived in the 200 block of Queen Mary Street after police say the vehicle was used to break into a commercial building.

"The vehicle was located stationary with the engine running. Inside the skid steer, police found multiple new packs of cigarettes and lottery tickets," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Investigators used video footage to identify the suspect.

Archie Trepanier of Ottawa is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, mischief and breach of probation.

Police say Trepanier is currently in custody on an unrelated matter.