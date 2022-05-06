Sunshine in Ottawa on Friday, beautiful weekend in store

People walking along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang People walking along the Rideau Canal Western Pathway take advantage of warm weather in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa on Sunday, May 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina