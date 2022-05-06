Sunshine in Ottawa on Friday, beautiful weekend in store
The day will start cloudy, but there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies clearing late this morning and a high of 17 C.
Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will drop to 2 C – there will be a risk of frost overnight.
Tomorrow’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 16 C. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.
On Sunday – more sunshine and a high of 19 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 6-8
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Shipping delays are back as China's lockdowns ripple around the world
Global shipping was just starting to recover from the chaos of the pandemic. Now port congestion and delays are back and could be around for a while.
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's taxi service.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Digs and promises: Here's what happened on week 1 of the campaign trail
The team at CTV News Toronto's Ballot Box broke down what happened on week one, focusing on the themes of affordability and building that were presented by each major political party and, of course, addressing the fanfare that comes with an election launch.
-
Gas prices have reached a new record across the GTA. Here is how much drivers will be paying
Gas prices have officially reached a new record high across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing, educations and climate on day three of the Ontario election campaign trail.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
Montreal-area restaurant owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for domestic abuse
After inflicting a cycle of domestic abuse against his wife and three children over an eight-year period, a Montreal-area restaurant owner has been sentenced to three years in prison and is banned from communicating with his family while behind bars.
-
Montreal gas prices soar past $2 again
Gas prices at some Montreal petrol stations have soared soared past $2.
Northern Ontario
-
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
-
Toronto Pearson delays could become 'unsustainable' in weeks ahead, operator warns
Lineups and wait times at Canada's busiest airport will only worsen as the summer season approaches unless the federal government makes some changes, the operator of the Toronto Pearson International Airport warned Thursday.
-
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
London
-
Kincardine Township man sentenced to 7 years for killing driver with stolen pick-up truck
A 26-year-old Kincardine Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to criminal negligence causing death following a fatal crash last fall.
-
Blenheim, Ont. man charged with three counts of assault after altercation with woman
A 34-year-old Blenheim, Ont. man is facing three counts of assault after an alleged physical altercation with a woman.
-
Minor injuries after fire breaks out in east end London, Ont. apartment building
Only minor injuries were reported following an east end apartment fire in London Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Overland flooding could affect seasonal campground openings: province
Manitoba’s ongoing flooding woes and the late onset of spring have prompted a heads up from the province to campers and park-goers.
-
Shipping delays are back as China's lockdowns ripple around the world
Global shipping was just starting to recover from the chaos of the pandemic. Now port congestion and delays are back and could be around for a while.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Rollout of Alberta rebate programs a little fuzzy on details as prices remain high
Months after the province promised relief from skyrocketing utility bills, details about the two rebates remain up in the air.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses say a man hid behind a bush and took photos of kids. The RCMP wants to know why.
Police are investigating a strange situation reported in Kamloops earlier this week.
-
Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.'s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a "template" of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that's the case.
-
14-year-old girl hit, killed by truck in Burnaby
Police in Burnaby are investigating a collision near the city's border with New Westminster that killed a 14-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.
Regina
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.