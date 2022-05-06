Sunshine in Ottawa on Friday, beautiful weekend in store

The day will start cloudy, but there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies clearing late this morning and a high of 17 C.

Skies will stay clear tonight and temperatures will drop to 2 C – there will be a risk of frost overnight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 16 C. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

On Sunday – more sunshine and a high of 19 C.