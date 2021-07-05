OTTAWA -- After an average weekend, Ottawa’s moving up in the weather world; or more accurately, thermometers across the city will be.

A sunny start to the week is accompanied by slightly higher-than-average temperatures and a light breeze.

The capital is set to peak at 28 C later this afternoon and with the Humidex it will feel closer to 33. Sunscreen should also be considered, even though clouds are expected to move in during the afternoon, the UV index is at nine or very high.

Tuesday brings a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Another humid day will have it feeling like the mid-30’s but a daytime high of 27 is forecasted.

Overnight showers are possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the rainfall is expected to carry into the tail end of the week.

Environment Canada predicting a relatively high chance of showers from Thursday until Sunday.