OTTAWA -- A mainly sunny Saturday is in the forecast for Ottawa, but a mix of rain could be on the way.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with a seasonal high of 4 C.

Expect some windy conditions Saturday morning but light winds by the afternoon.

Overnight, there's a chance of showers or flurries as the temperature drops to a low of 1 C.

Sunday is looking cloudy with a high of 5 C.

Periods of rain are forecast to start Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday's high is 4 C, with a mix of showers or flurries through the day.

On Tuesday, expect a bit of sunshine and a high of 0 C.