Current conditions and forecast
Environment Canada watches and warnings
Interactive traffic map: Plan your route
School bus cancellations and school closures
Advertisement
The Rideau Canal, as seen from the Bank Street Bridge. November 2021. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A mainly sunny Saturday is in the forecast for Ottawa, but a mix of rain could be on the way.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix Saturday with a seasonal high of 4 C.
Expect some windy conditions Saturday morning but light winds by the afternoon.
Overnight, there's a chance of showers or flurries as the temperature drops to a low of 1 C.
Sunday is looking cloudy with a high of 5 C.
Periods of rain are forecast to start Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday's high is 4 C, with a mix of showers or flurries through the day.
On Tuesday, expect a bit of sunshine and a high of 0 C.