OTTAWA -- The heat warning for Ottawa and the region continues, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.

Environment Canada warns of extreme humidex values and the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A storm passed by overnight, dumping 10 to 20 mm of rain, according to Ottawa weather historian Rolf Campbell on Twitter.

Sunday's forecast starts mainly sunny, but includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The forecast high is 34°C, with a humidex of 44.

By 10 a.m., the humidex in Ottawa was already 38.

A 30 per cent chance of showers lingers into the evening. The overnight low is 20°C.

Monday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high if 29°C and a humidex of 34.

Tuesday could see a few clouds, with a high of 26°C.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.

Staying cool during the heat wave

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave