Sunday weather: hot and muggy, with a chance of afternoon storms
OTTAWA -- The heat warning for Ottawa and the region continues, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect.
Environment Canada warns of extreme humidex values and the possibility of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A storm passed by overnight, dumping 10 to 20 mm of rain, according to Ottawa weather historian Rolf Campbell on Twitter.
Sunday's forecast starts mainly sunny, but includes a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The forecast high is 34°C, with a humidex of 44.
By 10 a.m., the humidex in Ottawa was already 38.
A 30 per cent chance of showers lingers into the evening. The overnight low is 20°C.
Monday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high if 29°C and a humidex of 34.
Tuesday could see a few clouds, with a high of 26°C.
Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23°C.
Staying cool during the heat wave
Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun