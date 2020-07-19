Advertisement
Two homes hit by lightning early Sunday morning: Ottawa Fire
Lightning hit a home on Prince of Wales Drive early Sunday, July 19, 2020, starting a fire. (Photo credit: Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says lightning hit two houses early Sunday morning as a storm passed over Ottawa.
Firefighters received 911 calls at 6:28 a.m. on reports of smoke coming from the attic of a home on Chapman Boulevard, in the Elmvale area.
There was smoke coming from the eaves and charring on one corner, consistent with a lightning strike, a press release said.
The fire was under control in about half an hour and no one was hurt or displaced.
Firefighters also responded to 911 calls at 6:33 a.m. about a fire at a home on Prince of Wales Drive, near Normandy Crescent. A lightning strike was to blame for this fire as well, a press release said.
It took just under an hour to get that fire under control.
In this case, two people were displaced, but fire officials say they were not hurt and do not require victim's services.
Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell did not have specifics in terms of locations of lightning strikes Sunday morning, when he spoke to CTV News, but he did say there was intense lightning activity over the region.