Suggested fall reads from the Editor-in-Chief of Ottawa at Home magazine

If you are fighting fall and feeling that summer slipped away way too fast, maybe you can slow down time with a little escape from reality.

If you feel like jumping beneath the covers at this time of year, Mary Taggart can suggest what to choose between the covers of a good book.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Ottawa at Home magazine has just launched the fall issue and books figure prominently.

"As someone who has always used books as a decorating tool and who has a vast to-be-read pile," explains Taggart, "the fall cover of the magazine, where books dominate a space, speaks to me."

"My fall reading list offers the perfect balance of thought provoking themes all stemming around women and family and the choices we make and the lives we choose to lead."

Mary’s Must Reads

"The Witches of Moonshyne Manor" by Bianca Marais

"A mob of aging witches fighting to save their home while their powers have lost the luster of youth in a story that explores aging, found family, and friendship; what’s not to love?"

"The Witches of Moonshyne Manor" by Bianca Marais

"Thank You for Listening" by Julia Whelan

"Written by one of the most revered audiobook narrators, this romance novel tells the story of a narrator who comes out from behind the microphone to give love a chance."

"Thank You for Listening" by Julia Whelan

"Gutter Child" by Jael Richardson

"This Canadian author has created a story set in an imagined world where the protagonist is forced to buck against a system trying to shape the future for her."

"The Wise Women" by Gina Sorel

"An advice columnist whose daughters need more than just a few words of encouragement to turn their lives around has her own problems."

"The Catch" by Alison Fairbrother

"It’s a journey of self-discovery for a young woman who is surprised after her father’s death reveals there could have been someone even more important than her to her dad."

"The Catch" by Alison Fairbrother

"Any Other Family" by Eleanor Brown

"Three families are joined because they have adopted biological siblings and have vowed to keep the children a part of each other’s lives."

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

"A single mother in the 1960’s stars in a cooking show that gives cooking lessons, all the while encouraging women to change the status quo."

"Not Your Basic Love Story" by Lindsay Maple

"A romcom about acceptance and compromise; a city girl with a diet of chicken nuggets and cheap wine falls for a vegetarian, non-drinking, Sikh man who lives with his rambunctious multigenerational family in the suburbs. But can they make it work?"