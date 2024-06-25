OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police charge 7 drivers for stunt driving, racing during Barrhaven traffic blitz

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Ottawa police charged seven drivers in a six-hour period for allegedly stunt driving and racing on Barrhaven roads last week.

    The Ottawa Police Service released the results of traffic enforcement initiative that took place on June 21, targeting late-night, high-complaint locations in the south-end neighbourhood.

    The stunt driving charges included:

    • 114km/h in 60km/h zone – Greenbank Rd and Malvern Dr
    • 145km/h in 80km/h zone – Woodroffe Ave and Fallowfield Rd
    • 121km/h in 80km/h zone – Strandherd Dr and Madrid Ave
    • 154km/h in 80km/h zone – Woodroffe Ave and Grenfell Cres

    Police also charged three drivers who were caught racing each other on Greenbank Road and West Hunt Club Road.

    The drivers will all have their vehicles impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days. Upon conviction, each driver could face a minimum fine of $2,000 and a further minimum one year driver's licence suspension.

    One driver was given a three day licence suspension after registering an alert on a roadside alcohol screening device.

    "The negative impact of high-risk, disruptive behaviour on our city streets cannot be understated. Residents have spoken, and we’ve been listening; in forming the Residents Matter Enforcement Team (RMET), our intention is to provide a robust enforcement presence in the evening hours throughout the summer," said Sgt. Craig Roberts, the Ottawa police's district traffic manager, in a statement.

    Police also issued 94 provincial offence notices that evening, which included 28 fines for speeding, 12 no muffler or improper muffler offences, nine for obstructed licence plates, 10 invalid permits, 10 for failing to display two licence plates, and two for driving without a licence.

    Anyone with information about late-night traffic problems is asked to file a report with Ottawa police.

