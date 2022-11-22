Students get hands-on learning from skilled trade workers

Grade 10 Student Luke Grant learning how to lay bricks during a skilled trades fair for students at the EY Centre in Ottawa. Nov. 22, 2022. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Grade 10 Student Luke Grant learning how to lay bricks during a skilled trades fair for students at the EY Centre in Ottawa. Nov. 22, 2022. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina