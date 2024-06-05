OTTAWA
    Structural issue with Hwy. 417 overpass closes lanes near Vankleek Hill, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police say eastbound lanes of Highway 417 will remain closed near Vankleek Hill, Ont. until the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspects an overpass in the area.

    The lanes on the highway east of Ottawa were closed Wednesday afternoon when drivers reported potential structural concerns where the highway passes over Aberdeen Road. 

    OPP say both eastbound lanes are closed between exit 27 at Highway 34 and exit 17 at County Road 10. This will detour drivers through Vankleek Hill. 

    Westbound lanes remain open.

    It's unknown how long the highway will be closed. CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the MTO for comment. 

