4 ways to drive from Ottawa to Montreal during Hwy. 417 lane reductions near Vankleek Hill

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on a section of Highway 417 east of Ottawa this weekend, due to a "buckling" of the road. If you are travelling from Ottawa to Montreal this weekend, you may want to find a new route to avoid the delays.

Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are reduced to one lane between Highway 34 and County Road 10, near Vankleek Hill, after sections of the overpass "appeared to be buckling." Both lanes of Hwy. 417 were initially closed, but one lane reopened on Thursday morning.

The lane reductions on the busy highway connecting Ottawa to Quebec comes ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, with thousands of people expected to visit the city for the F1 race.

OPP Const. Sydney Jones tells CTV News Ottawa crews are on the scene Thursday "putting down asphalt in the lane where it was elevated."

"We're hoping to have (one lane) open by the end of the day so people can travel to Montreal."

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at possible detours to get from Ottawa to Montreal this weekend.

Hwy. 417 detour

You can drive around the lane reductions through Vankleek Hill.

Drivers can get off Hwy. 417 at County Road 34, travel along the road through Vankleek Hill, turn onto County Road 10 and proceed back to the highway. Highway 417 will turn into Autoroute 40 at the Quebec-Ontario interprovincial crossing and you can follow the highway into Montreal.

Waze says the trip will take 2 hours and 30 minutes on Thursday morning.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at possible routes to drive from Ottawa to Montreal during the closure of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Hawkesbury. (Google Maps)

Highway 50 through western Quebec

Motorists planning to drive to Montreal could take Highway 50 through Gatineau and western Quebec.

According to Waze, motorists can drive onto Route 50 in Gatineau and follow Route 50 to Route 15.

According to Waze, the trip will take 2 hours and 25 minutes on Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Hawkesbury will remain closed after a section of the overpass "appeared to be buckling." (OPP/release)

County Road 17 to Hwy. 417 to Highway 40

A longer trip would see motorists travel along County Road 17 through Clarence-Rockland, Alfred and Plantagenet and Hawkesbury to Highway 417. Motorists would then follow Highway 417 to Autoroute 40, and motorists can follow the highway into Montreal.

Waze says the trip would take 2 hours and 34 minutes on Thursday morning.

Scenic journey to Montreal

If you feel like going for a drive, you can drive from Ottawa south on Hwy. 416 to Hwy. 401, which will turn into Autoroute 20 at the Quebec-Ontario interprovincial bridge.

Motorists can follow Highway 20 into downtown Montreal.