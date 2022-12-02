Strong winds expected to hit Ottawa on Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of strong winds in Ottawa on Saturday.
The statement issued Friday calls for high winds beginning tomorrow morning as a cold front passes through the capital. Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected in Ottawa.
“Damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the weather statement said. Environment Canada is also warning of possible power outages.
The strong winds are expected to continue through the afternoon before dying down later in the day.
It will also be rainy tomorrow with showers beginning in the morning and a forecast high of 8 C. It will be cloudy Saturday evening and there will be a chance of flurries as temperatures fall to -6 C overnight.
Today’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 degrees this morning.
There will be a chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay steady around 3 C overnight.
On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.
