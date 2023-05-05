Stretch of warm, sunny weather begins in Ottawa

After days of rain in Ottawa, a stretch of warm, sunny weather has finally arrived.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C on Friday.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.

Expect sunshine and a high of 20 C on Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, but skies will clear by Saturday night.

The overnight low will be 8 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 C.