Stove fire displaces five tenants, four guests in Kanata

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says five tenants and four guests have been displaced following a kitchen fire in Kanata Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called at around 8:28 p.m. to a report of a kitchen fire that had spread to the cabinets in the 100-block of Castle Glen Crescent. All occupants had safely exited the 2-storey attached townhome.

When firefighters arrived at the scene -- four minutes after the initial call -- they saw black smoke coming out of the front door.

Though visibility was significantly low, firefighters were able to find the fire on the stove.

After the fire was extinguished at 8:46, firefighters disconnected the stove and brought it outside.

Crews then opened the wall and the ceiling above the stove to check for any fire extension and none was found.

While high pressurized fans were put to use to ventilate the residual smoke out of the structure, the tenants and the guests will be displaced due to the heavy smoke the fire left behind, OFS adds.

Before clearing the scene, firefighters helped the displaced people collect their personal belongings.